Wells Fargo & Company Boosts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $132.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.97.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.