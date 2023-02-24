Wells Fargo & Company Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.89.

BURL stock opened at $222.28 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

