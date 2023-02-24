WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CEO John Engel Sells 66,120 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WCC opened at $162.72 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.01.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 187,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

