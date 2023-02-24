Westlake Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

