Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average of $147.83. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

