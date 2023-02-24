WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.86 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $70.86 million and $696,817.21 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00392366 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014315 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016987 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,500,840 coins and its circulating supply is 764,033,073 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

