WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WideOpenWest Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

