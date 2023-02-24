WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOWGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. WideOpenWest updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 118,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

