William Blair Comments on Global Industrial’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

