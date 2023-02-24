Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.63

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFCGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.63 and traded as high as $56.99. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 5,549 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $349.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Articles

