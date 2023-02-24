Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.63

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.63 and traded as high as $56.99. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 5,549 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
The company has a market cap of $349.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.76.
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft, engines, and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.
