Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.42

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.42 ($4.02) and traded as low as GBX 308 ($3.71). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 312.50 ($3.76), with a volume of 140,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Wincanton Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 333.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £396.66 million, a PE ratio of 814.10 and a beta of 0.70.

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

