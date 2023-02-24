WINkLink Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.80 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $96.80 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010577 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,658,220.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

