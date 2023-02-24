Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.12

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.12 and last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 8301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

