Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 382,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 674,404 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $23.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

