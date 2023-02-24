World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Up 0.9% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $72.16 million and $563,655.85 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001974 BTC.

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,005,383 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

