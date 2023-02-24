Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.23% of Capstone Green Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 34,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,553. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Capstone Green Energy Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

