Worth Venture Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANIP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,576. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

