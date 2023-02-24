Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Sequans Communications worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 595,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

SQNS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 18,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,206. The company has a market cap of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sequans Communications Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

