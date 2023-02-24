Worth Venture Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416,609 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 17,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

