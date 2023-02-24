Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,312 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rathbones Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 1,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. 11,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDNA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

