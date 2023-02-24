Worth Venture Partners LLC Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,459,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,380,000 after buying an additional 79,289 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.41. 175,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.62.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

