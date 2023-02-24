Worth Venture Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. 251,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,502. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

