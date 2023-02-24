Worth Venture Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,431 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.09% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $64,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,958,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,264,000 after buying an additional 50,006 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 275,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

