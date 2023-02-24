Worth Venture Partners LLC Sells 10,463 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Worth Venture Partners LLC reduced its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,463 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after purchasing an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in NETSTREIT by 108.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT by 19.4% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,266,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 367,942 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 290,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

