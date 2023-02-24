Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sunworks by 50,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. 275,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Sunworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Sunworks in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

