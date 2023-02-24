Wrapped Cardano 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,668.78 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion and $30,668.78 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00425266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.47 or 0.28170371 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,785,870 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,502,866,590.527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37972861 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $35,411.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.