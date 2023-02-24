Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Boosted by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 6.2% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $118,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. 125,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,526. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

