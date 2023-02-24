Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Xencor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 175,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,101. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

