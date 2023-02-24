YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Up 12%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

