Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 7.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 625,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,831,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Yatsen Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

About Yatsen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $12,811,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 140.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 209,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

