yearn.finance Hits Market Cap of $364.94 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $9,960.71 or 0.41532536 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $364.94 million and $206.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
