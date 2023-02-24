YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.12-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. YETI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.12-2.23 EPS.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 1,307,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. YETI has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Get YETI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in YETI by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in YETI by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.