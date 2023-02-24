YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.58 million and approximately $426,455.14 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00426031 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,534.33 or 0.28221046 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.0018713 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $381,453.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

