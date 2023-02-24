Zacks Investment Management Grows Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $142.82. 39,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,700. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

