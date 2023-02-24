Zacks Investment Management Has $34.77 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.35% of Celanese worth $34,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celanese by 96.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 347,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,489. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

