Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 1,689,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.