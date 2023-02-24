Zacks Investment Management Purchases 76,902 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,902 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 3,061,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,523. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

