Zacks Investment Management Purchases 76,902 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,902 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $44,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7 %

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 3,061,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,761,523. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.