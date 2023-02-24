Zacks Investment Management Sells 27,848 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,848 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 1.8% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $112,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.95.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,864. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

