Zacks Investment Management Sells 37,266 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day moving average of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $269.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

