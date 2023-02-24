ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $410,754.50

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $410,754.50 and approximately $31.73 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00199179 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00075476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00055500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

