Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CAO Hany Mikhail Sells 2,750 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CAO Hany Mikhail sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $12,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.20 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zevia PBC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.