Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CAO Hany Mikhail Sells 2,750 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CAO Hany Mikhail sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $12,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.20 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
ZVIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
