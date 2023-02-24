Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) SVP Lorna R. Simms Sells 3,956 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) SVP Lorna R. Simms sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $17,881.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $299,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

