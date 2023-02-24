Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0352

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $558.66 million and approximately $111.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00426184 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.15 or 0.28231212 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,216,777,307 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
