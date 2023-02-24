ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 2,511,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,935,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

