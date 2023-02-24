Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $307,989.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

