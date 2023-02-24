Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sells $10,333.82 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $10,333.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,494.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,829 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

