10,031 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,195. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

