184,015 Shares in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Acquired by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. International Money Express makes up about 5.8% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Money Express by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Money Express by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 170,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,126. The company has a market cap of $924.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at International Money Express

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $451,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

