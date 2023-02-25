26,566 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRU opened at $65.23 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

