312,163 Shares in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 312,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of A SPAC II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,988,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,436. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.