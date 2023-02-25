318,700 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 318,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after buying an additional 577,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.63 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

